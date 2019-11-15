CNN Contributors David Gregory and John Dean did not hold back in sharing harsh criticism of President Donald Trump’s stunning attack of Ambassador Marie Yovanovich in the midst of her testimony before the House Intel Committee.

As Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee Friday morning, Trump was busy getting his Twitter rage on.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?” Trump claimed, adding “Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

“….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President,’” Trump continued, adding “The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O.”

A remarkably passionate Gregory prefaced his comments by saying :”I know this will sound naive, you know, in this age of Trump” before going off.

“I’m genuinely shocked by his behavior with regard to this foreign service officer of three decades, to disparage her and to demean her in sexist overtones saying the woman over there, to threaten her, to say to a foreign leader that she’s bad news, Gregory said.

He then added “presidents usually understand that the job is bigger than them, that it’s about the government, that you’re representing the people,: before adding “she made a mockery of his dismissals of the deep state.”

John Dean later added that what struck him, “it’s almost breathtaking, that he’s — that the president is live-tweeting this and he’s tweeting intimidation. This is criminal. This is — there’s a statute that prohibits that very kind of activity, and he’s just not letting up.”

