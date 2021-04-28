‘This Is Very Serious’: Fox’s Gasparino Warns Rudy Giuliani Is ‘In Hot Water’ After Raid

Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino said the FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment didn’t bode well for the former federal prosecutor.

“I will say this,” Gasparino said in a Wednesday evening interview with Fox’s Neil Cavuto. “I spent some time speaking with Rudy’s people. … If he stepped out of the line on something like this, something that he should know, then he’s really slipping. There’s something wrong here. This is something that Rudy, as a long-time lawyer, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, the premier law enforcement office in the country — which is probably doing the investigation into him right now, which is somewhat unprecedented, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a former U.S. Attorney being investigated by the office he ran — he really screwed up here.

The FBI raided Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment on Wednesday in connection to an investigation into his lobbying activities in Ukraine. They also raided the Washington, D.C. home of Victoria Toensing, a conservative attorney and friend of Giuliani’s. Toensing and her husband, Joe diGenvoa, another former U.S. attorney, are known in part for representing Dmity Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch indicted by the Justice Department on bribery charges. They also represent John Solomon, a former Fox contributor and media executive who has published numerous stories connected to Giuliani in recent years, which have centered on topics including Firtash and President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Giuliani, who served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York for six years under President Ronald Reagan, is the second personal attorney to former President Donald Trump targeted by federal authorities. Michael Cohen, who served as Trump’s attorney during the 2016 presidential campaign, was convicted in 2018 on charges of violating campaign finance laws and tax fraud.

Gasparino pointed out that Giuliani still carried a presumption of innocence, but said the situation prompted a belief that something was amiss.

“We should also point out … that this is an investigation,” Gasparino said. “He’s not guilty of anything. You know, but I will say this. For the FBI to raid his home and take his computer … the U.S. attorney’s office would have to show probable cause. They have to have something here. So this is very serious. The former mayor, U.S. attorney is in hot water.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

