Fox Dominates Among Younger Viewers in Tuesday Ratings, With a Double Dose of Greg Gutfeld

Fox News dominated the ratings race Tuesday in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, with host Greg Gutfeld making two separate appearances in the top five most-watched among younger viewers.

Tucker Carlson, whose latest controversial (but not entirely surprising) move is defending podcaster Joe Rogan’s latest controversial (but not entirely surprising) move discouraging young people from getting vaccinated, was most-watched overall Tuesday, with Tucker Carlson Tonight averaging 2.95 million total viewers, and 506,000 in the key demo, according to data from Nielsen. The Five, co-hosted by Gutfeld, was second in total viewers, with nearly 2.7 million, and third in the demo, with 383,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.58 million, and second in the demo, with 410,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.49 million, but with 357,000 viewers in the demo, Maddow didn’t make the top five with younger viewers.

The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.06 million, and fourth in the demo, with 373,000. Gutfeld’s eponymous late-night show, Gutfeld!, was fifth in the key demo, with 364,000, and had 1.57 million total viewers.

Fox was first overall in total day, averaging 1.52 million total viewers and 260,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.09 million, and third in the demo, with 142,000. CNN was third in total viewers, averaging 733,000 in total day, and was second in the demo, with 204,000.

In prime time, Fox was well ahead of the competition, averaging 2.53 million total viewers, and 430,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.84 million, and third in the demo, with 272,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.01 million, and second in the demo, with 294,000.

Fox and Friends won the early morning, with 1.26 million total viewers, and 229,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.04 million total viewers, and 148,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was a distant third, with 456,000 total viewers (a total that Fox and Friends nearly tripled, and which Morning Joe more than doubled), and 111,000 in the demo.

