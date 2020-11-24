‘This Train is Leaving the Station’: James Carville Says Investigations Into Trump Can’t Be Stopped

The New York state investigations into President Donald Trump have “momentum” which cannot be halted — according to one prominent Democratic strategist.

Appearing on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams Monday, James Carville argued that fraud probes in New York have passed the point where they can be ended.

“You can’t stop the Manhattan DA,” Carville said. “You can’t stop the New York attorney general. You can’t stop the Southern District of New York. Bill Barr couldn’t stop the Southern District of New York from indicting Steve Bannon. So the momentum that is out there with these investigations now, I don’t think they can stop.

Carville noted President-elect Joe Biden’s reported reluctance to pursue investigations into Trump, but also noted Biden’s reported willingness to allow the Department of Justice to proceed as it sees fit.

“President-elect Biden has indicated some reluctance about this,” Carville said. “But he said he’d give the Justice Department — the attorney general, as has been done prior to this administration — a pretty free hand. I don’t know politically the outcome of this, but I think this train is leaving the station. And I think these investigations are vigorous and serious. And I think that Trump knows that. I don’t think it can be stopped.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

