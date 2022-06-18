Tiffany Cross Excitedly Speculates About Ginni Thomas Being ‘Perp Walked’ Over Jan. 6 Communications

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross thinks there’s a real chance Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could be “perp-walked” soon over her alleged actions and communications surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot.

Cross made her own opinion clear, the MSNBC host accusing Thomas on Saturday of violating the law and “ethical norms.”

“Is Ginni Thomas going to be perp-walked?” Cross asked during a panel discussion on The Cross Connection. “Because she is clearly in violation of ethical norms and it definitely seems like it was a violation of the law.”

Thomas was reportedly communicating with Donald Trump campaign lawyer John Eastman leading up to the Capitol riot. In other communications, she reportedly contacted Trump official Mark Meadows and others, pushing some of the same election fraud claims that the then-president was. Trump continues to claim the election was fraudulent, though no official proof of the sort of widespread fraud he’s referenced has been found.

Some Democrats have called for Justice Thomas to resign in light of increasing mystery surrounding his wife’s role with Trump officials in regards to the election. His wife, however, has said publicly that she is more than happy to speak to the congressional committee investigating the riot and she looks forward to clearing up any “misconceptions.”

Joining Cross in her panel discussion about the January 6 hearings and Thomas was Lucy Caldwell, the former campaign manager for Joe Walsh’s short 2020 presidential run, and civil rights lawyer and MSNBC legal analyst Charles F. Coleman Jr. The former referred to Thomas’ alleged actions “blatant corruption.”

“This is a woman who is actively using her role to benefit financially, to benefit her causes in a way that are completely beyond the pale,” Caldwell said of Thomas. “If Thomas does not face consequences for this episode, then I think we all have to pack it up and go home. This is just such blatant corruption.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

