Former NBC News journalist Tom Brokaw blamed “Fox News and ever more poisonous right-wing political organizations” for emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Morning Joe, Brokaw said:

The current state of Vladimir Putin reminds me of that famous line from boxer Mike Tyson. He said everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. Well guess what, Putin is getting punched in the mouth right now. From the beginning Putin has been a war monger with a sour face. He obviously thought he could run over Ukraine while President [Joe] Biden was under constant attack by Fox News and ever more poisonous right-wing political organizations. Putin thought Ukraine’s president was just a boy comedian.

Well, President Biden and [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky are not in hiding like Putin. They’re taking him on, thank God, but the senseless death of brave Ukrainians, men and women and children, the destruction of a fragile Ukrainian economy … goes on and for what in the final analysis? Where are the so-called smart men of Russia, the oligarchs who have gotten filthy rich because of Putin. The march of folly just goes on and on and more people tragically will die as a result.