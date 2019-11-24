House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) says that House Intelligence Ranking Republican Devin Nunes is likely face an ethics investigation in light of his reported connections to Ukraine.

Smith gave an interview to MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Saturday, who asked him if Nunes should be investigated over reports saying he worked with Lev Parnas (Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine associate) as part of an effort to get dirt on Joe Biden. The Nunes reports also say he had a meeting with Victor Shokin, the legally-embattled former Ukrainian prosecutor general at the core of the Donald Trump-Ukraine scandal.

“Quite likely, without question,” Smith said to an investigation of Nunes. “I understand a piece of this is about Joe Biden, but the bigger thing is about what President Trump and the Russians and all these people have been doing…This is a systematic problem that is a threat to the country because of what Russia is doing to democracy.”

Since Smith had this conversation with Reid, CNN has reported that Parnas’ lawyer says his client is willing to testify about Nunes’ Ukraine connections before Congress. Nunes responded to these reports by slamming the media and threatening the outlets who carried them by putting them on the list of critics and organizations he’s suing.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

