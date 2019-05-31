The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah talked on Thursday night about Facebook doubling down on their position that it’s not up to them to police and remove fake videos, like the one made famous over the last week in which Speaker Nancy Pelosi is made to appear impaired by digital manipulation. Unlike many on the left and in the press, Noah softly sided with Facebook.

After playing some news clips covering the story, and the side by side comparison of the real and the fake, Noah addressed it.

“On the one hand, I can see why Nancy wants the fake videos to be pulled off of Facebook. I mean I get it, there are real videos of me on Facebook I want to come down. I understand.” On screen it showed a clip of Noah on Dancing with the Stars as he said this. “But, on the other hand, I can see why Facebook says that they can’t police fake videos online, because if you think about it, that’s all videos online.”

“Yeah. I mean, do you really think that cat was playing a keyboard? Do you? Huh? You really think that banana likes peanut butter jelly time? No!” he continued. “You can’t just take fake videos off the internet. If the Internet had no fake videos, it would be the library. ”

“I get that Nancy Pelosi and many people are saying these fake videos can affect elections, but I’m going to be honest with you: I think if a fake video of Nancy Pelosi slurring can make you vote for Trump, something tells me were always going to vote for Trump,” he said, which is an absolutely solid point.

“Here’s what I think Nancy Pelosi should do, right? Just fight fire with fire. Alright? That’s it. If all these fake videos can work against you, then just let the fake videos work for you,” he said. They began showing fake photos. “Post about that time you knocked out Sonny Liston, yeah, or tell Facebook about when you jumped a dirt bike over the Grand Canyon. Yeah?”

“And if people think that’s really you [in the fake slurring video], then just show them a video of you like this,” he said, and a fake clip of Pelosi as a Jedi played.

“Wow! I’m voting Democrat!” he said.

Couched in humor but an overall excellent argument against knee-jerk censorship on the part of Facebook.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of Comedy Central.

