Kevin McCarthy has had a hot and cold relationship with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the newly-elected Republican from Georgia who has repeatedly asserted her belief that Democrats are part of a “global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.”

McCarthy rebuked Greene during her primary after she called the election of Muslim members of congress in 2018 “an Islamic invasion of our government.” But after she beat her Republican opponent, McCarthy joined then-President Donald Trump in embracing her.

Since winning a seat in Congress, a series of insane posts from Greene’s past have been unearthed, including her belief that 9/11, as well as the Parkland and Sandy Hook school massacres, were staged.

The latest to be unearthed from Greene’s extensive history of posting comes courtesy of CNN, which reported Thursday that Greene had called for the assassination of prominent Democrats in posts online.

In a video posted on Facebook in 2019, Greene called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “a traitor to our country.”

She continued: “It’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

Greene also liked a comment on Facebook stating that “a bullet to the head” would be a quick way to remove Pelosi from office.

In another post, Greene expressed her belief that Hillary Clinton cut the face off of a child and wore it as a mask.

Axios reached out to McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, to get his take on the latest posts from Greene.

“These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them,” McCarthy spokesman Mark Bednar told Axios.

Axios noted that McCarthy had previously laid down a marker for the kind of speech deemed acceptable from Republican House members when he stripped Rep. Steve King of his committee assignments for questioning why “white supremacy” is a bad term.

