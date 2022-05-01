Trevor Noah ended his speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner on a serious note as he spoke of the importance of journalism to a free society.

The Daily Show host was the headlining comedian at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, and he used most of his speech to roast President Joe Biden, the right and left-wing media, and a litany of political actors. Towards the end of his remarks, Noah became a lot more sober as he emphasized, “the reason we are here is to honor and celebrate the Fourth Estate and what you stand for … an additional check and balance that holds power to account and gives voice to those who otherwise wouldn’t have one.”

Noah shouted out local journalists and reporters who work outside of corporate media, saying “every one of you is a bastion of democracy.” He then pointed the war in Ukraine and said “Look at what’s happening there. Journalists risking and even losing their lives to show the world what’s really happening.”

“You realize how amazing it is, like, in America, you have the right to seek the truth and speak the truth, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes viewers or readers uncomfortable. You understand how amazing that is?” Noah said.

“I stood here tonight and I made fun of the President of the United States, and I’m going to be fine,” Noah continued. “I’m going to be fine, right?” He asked humorously before saying “Maybe it’s happened for so long it might slip your mind. It’s a blessing.”

Noah concluded by asking the audience a question:

If Russian journalists, who are losing their livelihoods and their freedom for daring to report what their own government was doing. If they had the freedom to write any words, to show any stories, or to ask any questions. If they had basically what you have, would they be using it in the same way that you do? Ask yourself that question every day, because you have one of the most important roles in the world.

Watch above, via CNN

