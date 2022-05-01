Trevor Noah Mocks Kyrsten Sinema as ‘Openly Bisexual, But Closeted Republican’ Senator

Daily Show host Trevor Noah lampooned a slew of political and media elites at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, including Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Sinema has been a thorn in the side of President Joe Biden and the Democrats with her occasional penchant for opposing policies favored by the broader party.

Noah kicked off his speech by expressing his appreciation for getting the nod for the gig.

“I’m really honored to be here,” he told the crowd. “Because, you could have picked any comedian. You could’ve invited anyone but you went with the South African variant. Very on theme. I appreciate that.”

Noah told the audience to relax and cracked a joke about CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who was infamously caught masturbating on a Zoom call.

“Not too comfortable, Jeffrey Toobin,” he said to gasps. “Don’t ‘oooh’ him. So what? Jeffery, you made a mistake. You whipped it out in front of your coworkers. That’s the first step to winning a grammy for Comedy Album of the Year. You’re halfway there, my friend.”

The comedian turned his attention to Sinema, who is openly bisexual.

“You might have noticed, I’m going to be telling some jokes tonight,” he continued. “I might roast you gently… But I’m not doing this just for the attention. I’m a comedian. I’m not Kyrsten Sinema. And by the way, give it up for Kyrsten Sinema. Who ever thought we’d see the day in American politics when a senator could be openly bisexual, but closeted Republican. That’s progress.”

Watch above via CNN>

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com