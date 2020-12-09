Trevor Noah Roasts Trump’s ‘Really F*cking Dumb Decision’ to ‘Pass’ on Additional Pfizer Vaccines

As U.K. residents continue to receive their coronavirus vaccines, Trevor Noah spent Tuesday’s The Daily Show roasting President Donald Trump for the “really f*cking dumb” decisions he’s made while tackling the pandemic.

According to a report from the New York Times, Trump’s administration officials “passed” when Pfizer offered to sell the United States more doses of the coronavirus vaccine — meaning Pfizer may not be able to distribute more doses in the nation until next summer due to commitments the company made with other countries.

Before going off on the president, Noah began by informing viewers that U.K. residents have already started to get vaccinated — beginning with a 90-year-old woman named Margaret Keenan.

“She’s the only person in the whole country who is now safe to go out,” Noah joked. “So she’s just going to be out hitting the club, like, ‘Woo! Where are all my party girls at? Seriously, where is everybody?”

The host then segued to when United States residents are expected to receive the vaccine following Trump’s failed deal– congratulating Europeans for getting extra doses while Americans are stuck with more coronavirus.

“This may seem like it was a dumb decision by Trump but, if you take a moment to think about it, you’ll realize that it was a really f**king dumb decision by Trump,” Noah said

After mimicking a stereotypical American worried about their freedom, the host spent the segment stressing his disappointment in the United States and the nation’s handling of the pandemic — praising other nations for their successful lockdowns and safety measures.

“If Americans think that the rules in this country are too strict, Americans need to see how social distancing is being enforced in some other countries around the globe,” Noah added, noting that South African officials are literally calling out maskless people.

Getting pulled over for improper mask etiquette may sound bad, but things are even stricter in India, where those caught without their masks are forced to exercise in public — sometimes doing sit-ups and push-ups on the street.

“I would rather staple a mask to my face than exercise in public, that like all my grade school nightmares back to life,” Noah joked. “Pull your mask down and next think you know you’ve got a personal trainer.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

