Trump Absurdly Claims Russia Investigation Was ‘Treason’ in First Interview Since Mueller Hearings

President Donald Trump falsely said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was “treason” in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night.

Trump called into Hannity’s show for his first official interview since Mueller testified before Congress and dismissed the president’s claims his report exonerated him.

Hannity questioned Trump about the investigation, and asked why he thought it was important to determine how the probe was started — a fixation of the president’s media allies.

“Why is it important to get to the bottom of this, from your perspective?” the Fox News host asked.

“Because this should never happen to another president of the United States again,” Trump replied. “This is an absolute catastrophe for our country. This is a fake witch hunt and it should never be allowed to happen to another president again.”

“This was treason,” Trump said, absurdly. “This was high crimes and misdemeanors,” he added, equally absurdly.

“This should never be allowed to happen to our country again,” Trump said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

UPDATE 9:58 p.m.: Fox News analyst Geraldo Rivera appeared on Hannity just after Trump’s interview to react. In his hit, he, ironically, attacked unnamed Democrats who supposedly accused Trump of treason.

“Remember they accused the president of the United States of being a traitor. Of committing treason against his own country. They sought to say on television that the president was knifing the republic in the back. It was so sick!” Geraldo exclaimed.

