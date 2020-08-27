President Donald Trump tore into his opponent Joe Biden and said he would be a “destroyer” in his RNC speech Thursday night.

He went after liberals and said, “They see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins. Our opponents say that redemption for you can only come from giving power to them.”

“Joe Biden is not a savior of America’s soul,” Trump said, “he is the destroyer of America’s jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness.”

He went on to say, “For 47 years Joe Biden took the donations of blue collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses…” At that point people in the crowd started laughing and applauding.

“Joe Biden spent his entire career outsourcing their dreams and the dreams of American workers,” he continued. “Off-shoring their jobs, opening their borders and sending their sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars, wars that never ended. Four years ago I ran for president because I could not watch this betrayal of our country any longer.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

