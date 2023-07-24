Trump Attorney Claims Bad Headlines For Client Are ‘Election Interference’

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax guest host Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday that bad headlines about her client are “election interference.”

After the Daily Beast reported that former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik would hand over roughly two thousand documents to Trump investigator Jack Smith, Gaetz asked Habba whether the development was “something the Trump legal team wanted to happen.”

“I can’t get into any, um, I can’t get into any details,” Habba replied Habba.

However, she added:

Every headline that comes out in media — I don’t even know if I would recognize the Daily Beast as a valuable media source — but the Daily Beast, you know, they come out with these leaks and, you know, I read a little bit more reputable newspapers, but listen, they come out with this for a reason, and everything is done in specific timing. Headlines are done for election interference. Watch. We know that Hunter’s associate was supposed to come out and testify on Monday, I heard now he may not be doing so, but watch, they’ll come after Trump again around the same time so that, again, they say, ‘Look at the shiny ball, guys. Don’t look over here. We don’t want you to see it. We wanna give you another headline.’

Watch above via Newsmax.

