President Donald Trump is continuing the harsh political attacks against Speaker Nancy Pelosi he started during Thursday’s interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, railing against “Nervous Nancy Pelosi” reported desire to see Trump in prison.

In what critics might call a “do as I say and not as I do” fashion, Trump blamed Pelosi for telling the Congressional caucus which she leads that she “would like to see Trump in prison,” blaming the House Speaker for saying such a thing while he was assembled with foreign leaders overseas.

Trump tweeted:

Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas. There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said. Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

…and have no intention of doing anything other than going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me – both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion – Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

The decorum that Trump claims that Speaker Pelosi is flouting, however, is quite different from accepted standards as her comment — harsh as they may be — were made privately behind closed doors and only made public when leaked by someone in the room. In fact, when Pelosi was asked to comment on Trump, she declined to criticize the president publicly while he was overseas at the D-Day event.

On the other hand, Trump criticized former Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker Pelosi while he was sitting with Ingraham, and also criticized Biden while making a state visit to Japan. His essentially siding with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un over Biden was itself seen by many as flouting acceptable decorum for a visiting head of state.

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com