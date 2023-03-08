Trump Calls for House Select Committee Members to be Tried for Treason Following Tucker Carlson Whitewash of Jan 6th

Former President Donald Trump took his praise of Tucker Carlson to a new level when he called for members of the House Select Committee to be tried for treason.

Carlson aired segments on Monday and Tuesday evening that he claimed showed that “they” were lying to viewers about the violent attack on the capitol by Trump supporters eager to overturn the election that Trump lost. It was a stunning whitewashing that featured a handful of clips of peace, but ignored hundreds of hours of violent attacks that most people have seen on repeat.

Trump has been lauding the Fox News host for his naked attempt to reframe the narrative, which has earned bipartisan rebuke by elected leaders from both parties. But Trump doubled down on his attacks n a late Tuesday night post on social media, writing:

GREAT JOB BY TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. The Unselect Committee of political Hacks & Thugs has been totally discredited. They knowingly refused to show the Videos that mattered. They should be tried for Fraud and Treason, and those imprisoned and being persecuted should be exonerated and released, NOW!

Now at first blush this looks just like standard Trump bluster. But “treason” is a big deal, because according to 18 U.S.C. § 2381, it is punishable by death:

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Again, loose language? Hyperbole? Sure. But Trump is the leading candidate of the Republican party and has pledged RETRIBUTION if he is elected to a second term.

So, yeah. Kind of weird, no?

