Trump Twists The Knife After MSNBC Beats Fox News — Calls Himself ‘King’ and Demands They ‘Bring Back Trump Allies and MAGA’

Former President Donald Trump twisted the knife after MSNBC broke a two-year Fox News ratings streak, and demanded they “bring back Trump allies” and MAGA figures.

Earlier this week, we reported that MSNBC beat Fox News in prime time in both total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic for the prior week, ending a 120-week winning streak for Fox in prime time:

MSNBC averaged 1.52 million total viewers across prime time, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., and 172,000 demo viewers, which was enough to beat Fox’s 1.5 million total average viewers and 139,000 demo viewers. CNN landed in third place with 677,000 total average prime time viewers and 131,000 demo viewers. This was only the fourth time in MSNBC’s 27-year history ending a week at number one in prime time in total viewers, the last time being the week of Feb. 8, 2021. Moreover, this was only the second time MSNBC has ever won prime time in both total viewers and in the demo for a week. The only other time was the week of Dec. 17, 2018.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump shared a headline that read “Fox News Gets Dethroned from Powerful Position Network Has Held Over 2 Years” and added his own triumphalist commentary:

Well, it’s happened, just as I predicted. The Golden Goose that was so beautiful is being slaughtered by Fools. MAGA has left Fox for more promising “prairies.” Long live the King. The only solution for Fox News is to bring back Trump Allies and MAGA—Backing No Personality Ron DeSanctimonious has been a disaster…. ….Also—Do not broadcast negative ads against Republican and Conservative Candidates by Perverts and Misfits like the Failing Lincoln Project, and others. Roger Ailes never allowed that—And neither should a new and less successful Fox. Big turnoff! MSDNC and Fake News CNN will never allow positive Republican ads or hit pieces on Crooked Joe Biden. Fox must get smart fast before it’s too late. Only “TRUMP” can save Fox News. It is in freefall!

The network did host Trump for a town hall on the Hannity show just a few weeks ago.

