Former President Donald Trump called into Fox News Tuesday night to talk about Tiger Woods after Woods was injured in a serious car crash earlier.

Trump spoke with Katie Pavlich on Fox News Primetime and talked about his past friendship with Woods, and how he awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

“He’s had an incredible life and he’s going to continue to have an incredible life,” Trump said. “But now he’ll recover from this. It’s pretty bad on the legs, I understand. He’ll figure a way. But he’s a wonderful person.”

Trump has not made many media appearances since he left office — particularly in the wake of his supporters violently storming the Capitol on January 6th — but last week he appeared on Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN after the passing of Rush Limbaugh. The former president is expected to speak at CPAC this coming weekend.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

