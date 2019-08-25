Apparently, Donald Trump’s re-election campaign doesn’t feel threatened by Joe Walsh’s plan to challenge the president for the 2020 election.

Walsh, a former Republican congressman-turned-conservative radio host, was a vehement Trump supporter back in 2016, but he has been drawing headlines in recent months months with his increasingly harsh criticisms for the president. On Sunday, Walsh cemented his revolt against the president by telling ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he will mount a primary challenge.

“I’m gonna run for president,” Walsh said. “We’ve got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president and it stuns me that nobody stepped up.”

As it were, ABC’s Jon Karl reached out to Trump’s team to get their thoughts, and he received a single-word response from the president’s re-election campaign.

“Whatever.”

So… not very impressed.

Watch above, via ABC.

