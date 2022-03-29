Trump Complains no Democrats Have Debated Him Over 2020 Election Loss: ‘We’d Get Big, Big Ratings’

Former President Donald Trump promised “big ratings” for anyone who would debate him about the 2020 election results on Tuesday.

Trump granted an interview to John Solomon and Amanda Head which was broadcast on far-right Real America’s Voice and also online.

A stream of the interview shared by Solomon did not receive a great deal of attention on Twitter with around 200 viewers as it aired.

But Trump promised huge ratings for a debate wherein he would challenge anyone who disputes his claim that he was the real victor in 2020.

Trump has claimed widespread election fraud denied him a second term in the White House. No widespread fraud was ever proven, despite extreme efforts and measures he and his allies took beginning on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.

Trump complained to Solomon and Head that no one would discuss that with him in a public format.

“Look, we have a very corrupt—I never thought I’d be saying it, and I can say it very nicely… they never take me on on that,” Trump said. “They just call it the ‘big lie.’ They keep saying, ‘The big lie, the big lie.”

Trump assured Solomon and Head that a close look at each state’s certified results would unearth a win for him and a loss for President Joe Biden.

“We’ll go state by state,” he said. “Remember I offered to debate anybody on the election.”

Trump claimed a refusal to debate him on the election denied a ratings bonanza to someone, which he signaled is still on the table.

“You know, I didn’t have one person take me up. We’d get big, big ratings,” he said. “I offered to debate any Democrat politician on the election of 2020, and they didn’t because they can’t defend it.”

Trump did not disclose if anyone in particular declined a debate with him.

