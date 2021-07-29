Trump Covid Official: If You Aren’t Vaccinated You WILL Get Delta Variant — It’s Just a Matter of Time

Brett Giroir, who oversaw coronavirus testing efforts under President Donald Trump, had a simple message for Fox News viewers on Thursday: “If you have not been vaccinated and you have not had Covid before, you will get the Delta variant.”

Appearing on America Reports, Giroir said he is hopeful that the vaccines receive full approval from the FDA — as opposed to their current emergency authorizations — in the coming weeks or months. He went on to defend the vaccines against those who doubt how safe they are.

“Remember, for everyone that’s doubting, there have been over 4 billion vaccine doses given worldwide,” Giroir said. “Hundreds of millions of doses in the United States with authorized vaccines and the side effects of the vaccines pale in comparison to what you will get if you get Covid infection.”

He continued: “Let me tell you. If you have not been vaccinated and you have not had Covid before, you will get the Delta variant. This is so infectious that you will get it. If you have had Covid before, we don’t know exactly but it’s looking like prior immunity is not so good against Delta and I’m really concerned that the evidence is mounting that even natural immunity will not protect you against Delta.

“So get the vaccine. It’s the way to save your life, to keep you out of the hospital, and that’s the number one reason we need to get it.”

Later in the interview, Fox News anchor Sandra Smith brought Giroir, who served as assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services, back to his previous claim about the Delta variant.

“Back to what you just said a moment ago. Because that’s a big statement. You are saying that anyone who is not vaccinated right now in this country, you believe that they will contract the Delta variant considering how contagious it is is?” Smith said.

“Anyone who is not vaccinated and who did not have Covid previously, the delta variant is so contagious that you are going to get it, it is just a matter of time,” Giroir replied.

“If you have prior immunity you do have some protection, but more and more data are telling us that that protection is not so good against Delta,” he said. “Remember, you can get the flu every year, it’s not because you’re immunity isn’t good, it’s because the flu changes and Delta is really a new strain that’s different than everything we’ve seen, so I am real concerned that natural immunity, although real, is not going to be sufficient against delta and if you don’t have natural immunity and you’re not vaccinated, you’re gonna get Delta, so prevent it by getting your vaccine.”

Watch both moments from the interview above, via Fox News.

