Trump Dodges Question Asking ‘How Has Your Faith Grown?’

Former President Donald Trump dodged a question about how his faith allegedly grew and who had “mentored” him on his “faith journey” during a Fox News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity this week.

Hannity showed the previously unaired clip on the Friday edition of his show.

After an audience member in Iowa asked Trump, “How has your faith grown since you decided in 2015 to run for president and who has mentored you in your faith journey?” Trump replied, “Such a great question.”

He said, “You know, I’ve seen so much heartache and turmoil. I was a developer and I did other things and, you know, I had a wonderful life before all this stuff. I didn’t know what a grand jury was. I didn’t know what a subpoena—what is a subpoena? I had a wonderful life.”

Trump then said he was glad that he decided to run for president, telling the audience member:

I couldn’t be more glad. I am so happy I did it because I’ve made America great, we can do it again. Right now, we are not a great country. We are not a great country. But I’ve gotten to know, because of this, evangelicals. I mean, I know so many people and they feel so good about themselves and their family and they base it on religion. I had never had that kind of an experience where I got to know so many. And Franklin Graham and Paula White. I mean, I know so many people that are so incredible, religious people, and not just Christians, not just evangelicals. You know, when I look at the Catholic faith, you take a look at what the FBI— no, but look at what the FBI is doing to Catholics, they’ve made them like the enemy, they’ve made them— it’s horrible. How could a Catholic ever vote for a Democrat or a guy like Biden again after the experience that they’re going through?

He concluded, “But I’ve met some of the finest people that I wouldn’t have had the privilege of meeting if I weren’t president, and they’re religious leaders and they really are incredible people.”

While Trump reportedly identifies as a non-denominational Christian, a 2020 poll found that the majority of Americans don’t see him as being very religious.

According to the Pew Research poll, 34% said they were not sure what Trump’s religion was, while 40% said he was not religious “at all.”

Watch above via Fox News.

