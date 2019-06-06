Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

President Donald Trump resumed his feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday in the interview he gave to Fox News ahead of his commemorative address for D-Day.

As he trashed Special Counsel Robert Mueller over his recent press conference, Trump moved on and unveiled his new derogatory nickname for Pelosi. This comes after the recent spat in which Pelosi accused Trump of having a “temper tantrum” during a recent meeting, and he responded by questioning if she’s mentally sound.

“Nancy Pelosi, I call her Nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t talk about it. Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, ok? She’s a disaster. Let her do what she wants, you know what? I think they’re in big trouble.”

The interview happened in front of a graveyard for soldiers who fell in the battles of D-Day, and it would seem that Trump’s chat with Ingraham ran long and required a delay for the commemorative ceremony alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump’s remarks also come amid a new report claiming Pelosi said in a closed-door meeting that she wants the president sent to prison.

Watch above, via Fox News.

