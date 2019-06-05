BREAKING: Pelosi Reportedly Says She Wants to See Trump ‘In Prison’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conservative stance on the subject of impeachment has put her at odds with some members of her caucus. But based on some newly-reported comments, it seems the leading Democrat is ready to up the ante real quick.

According to Politico, Pelosi — in a closed-door meeting with leading Democrats including House Judiciary chair Jerrold Nadler — stood firm in her position of not wanting to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Why? Because she wants him behind bars.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said — according to multiple sources identified by Politico identified as Democrats familiar with the meeting.

Pelosi’s reasoning, according to Politico, is that she would rather Trump lose the White House in the 2020 election, and then prosecuted.

This story is breaking.

