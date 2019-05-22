Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her Democratic colleagues Wednesday night following President Donald Trump blowing up their infrastructure meeting over the House investigations into his administration.

Trump went off on Pelosi then stormed out early, before letting loose at a presser, over Pelosi saying this morning that he has engaged in a “cover-up.”

Trump made it clear he has no interest in working with the House while the investigations continue.

Pelosi sent a letter to colleagues tonight saying they wanted to talk to Trump about infrastructure and jobs, but “sadly, the only job the President seems to be concerned with is his own.”

“He threatened to stop working with Democrats on all legislation unless we end oversight of his Administration,” Pelosi continued, “and he had a temper tantrum for us all to see.”

In a letter to colleagues describing the disastrous infrastructure meeting today, ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ says Trump “had a temper tantrum for all us to see” —> pic.twitter.com/NWnu6Eutmi — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) May 22, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com