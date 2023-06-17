‘Trump Is Found Not Guilty’: Kilmeade Jumps Gun a Smidge With Post Bashing CNN Over Verdict That Hasn’t Happened Yet

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade got a bit ahead of things this week when he bashed the media for freaking out over Donald Trump being “found not guilty” on espionage charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith — before the case has even been given a trial date.

Kilmeade shared a clip on Facebook Friday with a clip from his Wednesday commentary on Fox News Tonight, featuring his criticism of CNN and MSNBC for not carrying Trump’s remarks after being indicted and arraigned.

The Facebook headline on that clip, which is still live on Kilmeade’s page, inexplicably reads: “CNN Hosts Go NUCLEAR As Trump Is Found Not Guilty And Refuse To Air His Speech”

In the video itself, Kilmeade discusses the fact that an indictment is not a verdict, and criticizes the media for covering the arraignment but not Trump’s speech later that night.

Kilmeade said that the press are treating the indictment as proof of guilt, rather than understanding that Trump is innocent until proven guilty.

None of which explains the Facebook headline, nor did we receive a response from Fox News about what exactly was meant by that.

A typo? Could the headline have been intended to read “As Trump Is Found Not Guilty”?

Who knows. But for the record, Trump has not feen found not guilty, or guilty, or anything. That is not, as Kilmeade himself said in the clip, how an arraignment works.

Here’s the full clip of Kilmeade’s opening remarks Wednesday, a portion of which were shared in the Facebook post.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com