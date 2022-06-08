Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. Agree to Sit Down For Depositions in New York Investigation Into Family Business

President Donald Trump and two of his children have agreed to sit down for depositions in New York Attorney General Letitia James‘ investigation into the Trump Organization.

Trump sued James, but his lawsuit was thrown out last month by a federal judge.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota reported Wednesday he, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. will each sit for video depositions in the investigation. James has alleged the family company inflated and deflated the value of its holdings for tax and loan advantages.

Camerota reported:

Donald Trump and his children, Ivanka and Don Jr., say they have reached an agreement with the New York Attorney General’s office, and the Trumps will sit for depositions beginning on July 15, unless a New York appeals court intervenes.

Camerota noted the deadline for an appeal is Thursday. She asked former U.S. assistant attorney Kim Wehle, “What’s the significance?”

Wehle opined testimony from Trump is important because he has avoided “legal liability” for decades. She said,

Locking in testimony from the former president is quite serious, and of course this is not the only ongoing investigation. It’s the only one left, it looks like, because the Manhattan D.A. Dropped the criminal investigation and that’s winding down, relating to the same transactions. But here, I mean, this is a man for many decades, avoided any kind of legal liability, and looks like maybe he’s going to have to talk.

Victor Blackwell then asked CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger for her take on the potential political ramifications of the testimony. Borger said:

The attorneys that I have spoken with who have represented Donald Trump in the past in assorted cases have never wanted him to testify because they’re afraid. They’re afraid that he would not be completely truthful by testifying. So they have always tried to avoid it. Remember, even in the Mueller case, the president did kind of a written deposition, if you’ll recall. He didn’t actually testify. So, I think if I were the president’s attorney, I would be a little nervous about this.

Borger concluded she is curious how the testimony will “unravel,” and said, “They have always tried to avoid this in the past.”

Watch above, via CNN.

