President Donald Trump kicked off his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night by thanking the attendees, calling them “warriors” for ignoring the “fake news” media who had been so “negative,” and braving the “very bad people” protesting outside, and coming anyway.

Trump walked on stage to Lee Greenwood‘s “God Bless The U.S.A.” as he smiled and waved to the crowd.

“We begin, we begin our campaign,” Trump said as the crowd cheered.

He continued, accusing the media of being “negative” and discouraging people from attending the rally, which is happening as coronavirus cases continue to grow in the United States. Trump mentioned “very bad people” who were “doing very bad things” outside, insinuating there were dangerous protests:

We begin our campaign, and I just want to thank all of you. You are warriors. I have been watching the fake news for weeks now, and everything is negative: Don’t go, don’t come, don’t do anything. Today it was like — I have never seen anything like it, I have never seen anything like it. You are warriors. Thank you. We had some very bad people outside. They were doing bad things. But I really do, I appreciate it. We have a tremendous group of people in Oklahoma.

Later in the rally, Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Multiple news reports on the ground in Tulsa reported that while there were protesters outside the event venue, local police maintained a strong presence, the sidewalks remained passable, and access to the security checkpoints and entrances remained open. As Mediate covered earlier, not only was the entrance not blocked by protesters, the expected “overflow” crowd never materialized.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]