Bret Baier Hits Trump With Long List of Officials He Now Ridicules: ‘So, Why Did You Hire All of Them In The First Place?’

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted former President Donald Trump on Monday with a long list of former staffers who either no longer support him – or had been attacked and ridiculed by the former president – after he pledged to put “really great, strong people” in his administration.

During the tense interview, Trump said, “We put people in that were great and we put people in that weren’t. I now know Washington probably better than anybody. I know the good ones and the bad ones and we will have really great, strong people.”

Baier responded, “Ok. In 2016 you said that,” before reading through a long list of Trump’s former staffers who had since come out against their former employer, or had been smeared and ridiculed by him, as the network displayed “I Know the Best People” on the chyron:

This time, your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you. Your ambassador of the United Nations Nikki Haley, she’s running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you. You mentioned national security adviser John Bolton, he’s not supporting you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr, says you shouldn’t be president again, calls you a “consummate narcissist” and “troubled man.” You recently called Barr a “gutless pig.” Your second Defense Secretary is not supporting you, called you “irresponsible.” This week, you… called your White House Chief of Staff John Kelly “weak and ineffective” and “born with a very small brain.” You called your acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney a “born loser.” You called your first Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “dumb as a rock” and your first Defense Secretary James Mattis “the world’s most overrated general.” You called your White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany “milktoast,” and multiple times you’ve referred to your Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as Mitch McConnell’s “China-loving wife.” So why did you hire all of them in the first place?

Trump responded, “Because I hired 10-1 that were fantastic,” arguing, “For every one you say, I had ten that love us.”

Trump then accused his former staffers of changing their opinions about him for money, citing the fact that former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah joined The View and that Barr wrote a book.

Watch above via Fox News.

