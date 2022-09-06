Trump Lawyer Laughs Off Classified Document Folders Being Empty: ‘Could Mean Anything… Could Mean They Are Invisible’

Trump lawyer Alina Habba joined Newsmax’s John Bachman Now Tuesday for a very friendly interview about the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence last month.

After a conversion about how “diverse” the crowd at Trump rallies is and slamming the FBI for raiding Melania’s closet and Barron’s room, Bachman asked Habba about the recent revelation that 48 “empty folders with classified markings” were seized from Trump’s possession.

“And then the other thing, too, that we can’t get past is that these envelopes, most of them were empty. What does that tell us?” asked Bachman with a chuckle.

“I don’t know,” Habba shot back, before recalling a meme she saw recently.

“I saw this meme that was very funny on Instagram, I believe it was. And it said it’s amazing. At first it was the codes to the nuclear weapons. Now it’s invisible classified documents. You know, it could mean anything. I don’t know,” she added, before answering the question.

“It could mean that they gave those documents to NARA and to the FBI prior, as we know, which they had done. It could mean there was nothing in them. It could mean they’re invisible,” she continued, laughing off the question.

“If you’re not in the administration, I truly don’t know. You know, what I do know is that we have seen that this was far-reaching. They have admitted and the judge has acknowledged, which I appreciate, that they were cooperating and that there was history of them asking for a special master the day after the raid and that the DOJ denied it, which is why there was delay,” Habba continued.

“So I’m really proud of how the judge laid out all these facts well. And made it clear that they were we were doing everything that our team needed to do,” she concluded praising the approval of a special master Monday to review the documents at the request of Trump’s legal team.

Speculation has run rampant since the DOJ list of materials taken from Mar-a-Lago noted the empty folders. Previous filings from the DOJ also noted that the FBI had reason to believe they would find evidence of obstruction at Mar-a-Lago, not just the documents.

