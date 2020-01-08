During his address to the nation on Iran, President Donald Trump took a shot at the Obama administration’s policy towards Iran.

The president talked about imposing sanctions “until Iran changes its behavior,” saying, “In recent months alone Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia, and shot down two U.S. drones.”

He went on to bring up the Iran nuclear deal signed during the Obama administration:

“Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash. Instead of saying thank you to the United States, they chanted ‘Death to America.’ In fact, they chanted ‘Death to America’ the day the agreement was signed. Then Iran went on a terror spree, funded by the money from the deal, and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

