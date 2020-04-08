Trump Mocks Biden for Not Getting Obama’s Official Support Yet: ‘When Is It Going to Happen?’

President Donald Trump teed off on the Democratic party after Bernie Sanders officially ended his campaign.

The president found it interesting Sanders still wants more delegates, asking, “Is he dropping out or not? That’s not dropping out, when you keep your delegates and you want more delegates before you get to the convention, that’s a weird deal going on there.”

Sanders said during his announcement Wednesday morning that his name will be on the ballot in upcoming state primaries so that they can still get delegates with the goal of exerting influence on the Democratic party platform.

Trump also mockingly wondered why “President Obama hasn’t supported Joe Biden.”

“There’s something he feels is wrong,” Trump said. “I’m sure he’s gotta come out at some point, ’cause he certainly doesn’t want to see me for four more years.”

He reiterated “it does amaze me that President Obama hasn’t supported sleepy Joe” and said, “When is it going to happen? He knows something that you don’t know. I think I know but you don’t know.”

Earlier in the day, NBC News reported that, per someone close to Obama, “When the moment is right and when he feels he can have maximum impact, the country will be hearing more from him.”

