Trump Once Used Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Defend Paula Deen Over N-Word Controversy

By Tommy ChristopherJan 14th, 2023, 6:02 pm
 

Former President Donald Trump, then just a businessman and TV personality teasing a presidential run, once used Dr. Martin Luther King’s name to deflect attention from Paula Deen‘s use of the n-word.

In 2013, then-celebrity chef Deen saw her career crumble after she admitted, in a legal deposition, to using the n-word. Deen had been a judge for Trump’s Miss USA pageant, which may explain why Trump jumped to defend her. Or maybe it was something else.

When the scandal broke in June of 2013, Trump’s first instinct was to give Deen “credit fot admitting her mistake”:

Trump also had some advice for Deen in the wake of the scandal, namely that she should “stop apologizing”:

But Trump also tried to deflect blame from Deen by helpfully pointing out that black people sometimes use the n-word, as he did in these tweets quoting other Twitter users — one of which invoked Dr. King:

Dr. King’s use of the word was in a decidedly different context than Deen’s.

A few months later, Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to complain that Charlie Rangel didn’t get in trouble for using the word “cracker,” but Paula Deen was “absolutely crucified” for saying the n-word.

“If you are a Republican, you make a statement like that, it’s over, I mean you are finished,” Trump said, adding “It’s a very rough double standard. Paula Deen was absolutely crucified, what they did with her, I don’t know what even happened to her. I see everybody dropped her, she has really got some problems. It’s amazing.”

Tucker Carlson replied by suggesting that then-President Barack Obama be “forced” to weigh in on Rangel’s comments, to which Trump replied “Obama will take a pass.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

[featured photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: