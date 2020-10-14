President Donald Trump opened his Iowa rally Wednesday night going on a tear against Joe Biden over the New York Post report on his son Hunter.

Twitter and Facebook faced serious criticism when it limited and cracked down on accounts that shared the Post report, even from some media figures skeptical of the sourcing. During the president’s speech, Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey put out statements trying to address the “communication” issues.

“There was never an administration more corrupt than the Obama-Biden administration,” the president said in Iowa.

Referencing his first debate with Biden, Trump continued, “We can see clearly that Biden is a corrupt politician who shouldn’t even be allowed to run for the presidency. I was pressing Joe Biden to tell the truth because the corrupt lamestream media, right back there, all of those cameras right back there… they refused to write the story.”

Trump also blasted Twitter and Facebook for how the social media sites cracked down on people sharing the reporting.

“With Biden today they take negative posts down almost before they even go up. They’re trying to protect him, they are trying to protect Biden,” Trump said. “They take him down.”

He referenced White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s Twitter account being locked and said, “They closed down her account… because she’s reporting the truth!”

At one point the president said his opponent should “immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement and his family’s business dealings, influence-peddling around the world, including China and including Russia.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

