Fox News shared a teaser of President Donald Trump’s Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, and the preview clip this morning featured the president riffing on Michael Bloomberg.

Last night POTUS went on a tear against Bloomberg and even claimed that he’s trying to “stand on boxes, or a lift, during the debates.”

This “box” claim was apparently very much on his mind during the big Super Bowl interview with Hannity:

“Very little. I just think of little. Now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. Okay, it’s okay, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, okay? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really! Does that mean everyone else gets a box?… It’s very interesting. Cory Booker and all these people couldn’t get any of the things Bloomberg’s getting now. I think it’s very unfair for the Democrats, but I would love to run against Bloomberg. I would love it.”

After showing the clip, Steve Doocy asked, “Are you suggesting that Bloomberg wants a box to stand on at the debate?”

“Apparently that’s what he was talking about,” Hannity said as they shared a laugh.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

