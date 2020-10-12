President Donald Trump talked about recovering from the coronavirus during his Monday rally in Florida, going on a brief tangent about how he could kiss everyone there.

“I feel so powerful,” the president said. “I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience.”

As the crowd cheered, Trump continued, “I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”

He went on to say “when you’re the president, you can’t lock yourself in the basement.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

