comScore
video

Trump Riffs on Covid Recovery at Rally: ‘I’ll Kiss Everyone in That Audience, I’ll Kiss the Guys and the Beautiful Women’

By Josh FeldmanOct 12th, 2020, 8:01 pm

President Donald Trump talked about recovering from the coronavirus during his Monday rally in Florida, going on a brief tangent about how he could kiss everyone there.

“I feel so powerful,” the president said. “I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience.”

As the crowd cheered, Trump continued, “I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”

He went on to say “when you’re the president, you can’t lock yourself in the basement.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: