Trump Rips ‘Thugs,’ ‘Anarchists’ in DC After RNC Speech: ‘Protesters, Your Ass!… I Don’t Talk About My Ass’

By Josh FeldmanAug 28th, 2020, 9:17 pm

President Donald Trump went on a tear during his Friday speech against protesters and rioters in cities across the country, at one point singling out the “thugs” that went after Rand Paul.

“Today’s Democrat party is filled with hate. Just look at Joe Biden’s supporters on the streets screaming and shouting at bystanders with unhinged manic rage,” Trump said, calling them “anarchists” and “agitators,” not protesters.

He again brought up what happened in D.C. Thursday night and then proceeded to, presumably, do a Trump-ian spin on “protesters, my ass”:

“You know what I say? Protesters, your ass. I don’t talk about my ass.”

That “I don’t talk about my ass” aside did not go unnoticed on social media:

