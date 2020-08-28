President Donald Trump went on a tear during his Friday speech against protesters and rioters in cities across the country, at one point singling out the “thugs” that went after Rand Paul.

“Today’s Democrat party is filled with hate. Just look at Joe Biden’s supporters on the streets screaming and shouting at bystanders with unhinged manic rage,” Trump said, calling them “anarchists” and “agitators,” not protesters.

He again brought up what happened in D.C. Thursday night and then proceeded to, presumably, do a Trump-ian spin on “protesters, my ass”:

“You know what I say? Protesters, your ass. I don’t talk about my ass.”

That “I don’t talk about my ass” aside did not go unnoticed on social media:

This really just happened https://t.co/QrbPL67w3g — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 28, 2020

The RNC straitjacket sure didn't take much time to shake off. https://t.co/oVYuf79YId — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 28, 2020

You know, I'm starting to believe all those people who told us during the convention that the president is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being they have ever known might have been shining us on. https://t.co/hK2zV5rZWX — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) August 28, 2020

