Trump Says CNN Would Overtake Fox News If It Supported Him – Otherwise ‘They Will Never Make It’

Former President Donald Trump suggested CNN could overtake Fox News in the ratings by supporting him.

Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the latter network after it reportedly “soft-banned” him from its airwaves. Two weeks ago, he accused Fox News of “aiding and abetting the destruction of America with fake news” after messages from Fox Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch showed he privately disbelieved Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, the former president fired off a terse post on his Truth Social platform to offer CNN some unsolicited advice on how it could potentially overtake Fox News in the ratings.

“If they ever went for ‘Trump,’ they would take over from FoxNews,” he said of CNN. “Otherwise, they will NEVER make it!”

Trump linked to an article highlighting the ongoing ratings woes at CNN.

CNN has long struggled to attract viewers, especially since last year after the channel ousted chief Jeff Zucker and installed Chris Licht in his place. Licht has tempered the more partisan instincts of his primetime hosts, while also terminating or reassigning some of them.

A Daily Beast report published on Wednesday noted the network is experiencing its worst ratings in more than a decade. Amid the struggles, the network has experimented with various panels discussing apolitical topics, as well as special town halls about relevant subjects. Those town halls, the Daily Beast noted, have largely trailed the network’s other programming.

Fox News, meanwhile, remains far atop the ratings despite recent revelations that some of its hosts promoted Trump’s baseless election claims even as they doubted them privately.

