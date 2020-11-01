President Donald Trump warned that his campaign is “going in with our lawyers” following the presidential election after calling a report that he’ll declare premature victory on Nov. 3 “false” during a quick press scrum outside Air Force One Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, Jonathan Swan of Axios reported that Trump “told confidants he’ll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he’s ‘ahead,'” according to three sources familiar with his private conversations.

“That was a false report,” Trump said. “We’ll look at what happens. I think so, it’s a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it’s a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over, because it can only lead to one thing, and that’s very bad.”

Trump then went on to trash the Supreme Court for allowing longer absentee ballot deadlines in several states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

“I think it’s a terrible decision by the Supreme Court, a terrible decision,” Trump said. “I don’t know if that’s going to be changed. We’re going to go in the night of, as soon as the election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers.”

“I don’t think it’s fair that we have to wait a long period of time after the election,” he continued. “If people wanted to get their ballots in, they should have gotten their ballots in long before that, long time. They don’t have to put their ballots in the same day. They could’ve put their ballots in a month ago. We think it’s a ridiculous decision.”

Watch above, via CNN.

