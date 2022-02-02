Trump Slams ‘Ruthless’ Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt: ‘He Thinks It Was Great That He Shot Her’

Former President Donald Trump once again martyred the death of Ashli Babbitt by tearing into the Capitol Police officer who shot her dead on January 6th.

In Trump’s interview with Newsmax’ Rob Schmitt, he called Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a “RINO” (Republican in name only) for objecting to the ex-president’s suggestion to pardon his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol if Trump is elected to office again. After Trump pivoted to rail against Black Lives Matter and Antifa, he claimed that “With the exception of one young, fine woman, nobody died on January 6th. Nobody died on January 6th. They like to say five people, but nobody died on January 6th.”

Trump was referring to Babbitt, who died when a year ago when she and other Capitol rioters violently attempted to break into a Congressional chamber where lawmakers were sheltering in place on January 6th. The comments from the ex-president come as he and his allies continue to claim Babbitt was a political martyr instead of an insurrectionist who died trying to overthrow the 2020 election after being fueled by Trump’s lies. Trump’s statement was also false in the sense that four people died among the mob on January 6th.

Schmitt may have been aware of all this as he cut in on Trump to say “Nobody was intentionally killed besides [Babbitt].” Trump, however, steamed on to say Babbitt was killed by “a ruthless man that never should have used his gun to shoot her.”

“And he’s a hero to the left,” Schmitt said.

“I think it’s a disgrace, and in fact, they wanted to shield him. but he couldn’t get on television fast enough,” Trump said. “I saw his interview, and he thinks it was great that he shot her and killed her, and she didn’t have a gun. She didn’t have anything. There was no reason to do that.”

Months after the storming of the Capitol, Michael Byrd revealed himself as the officer who fatally shot Babbitt. His actions were exonerated after an investigation by the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility, and he has rebuked Trump’s accusations of murder.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

