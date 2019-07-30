President Donald Trump called Washington Post a “Russian asset” on Tuesday when asked about the GOP’s inaction on protecting the U.S. electoral processes from foreign interference.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been slammed by critics recently for killing multiple proposed bills to bolster election security systems. One of those critics was Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank, who penned an op-ed calling McConnell a “Russian asset” while others have called the Senate Majority Leader “Moscow Mitch.”

When asked about this during a White House pool spray, Trump responded, “I think the Washington Post is a Russian asset by comparison.” He continued by showering praise on McConnell, saying “Mitch McConnell is a man that knows less about Russia and Russian influence than even Donald Trump, and I know nothing.”

Then Trump ripped into the Post again by calling it “a paper for the benefit of Amazon.”

“The Washington Post is fake news, just like The New York Times is fake news. It’s put there for the benefit of Amazon,” Trump said. “I think it’s a disgrace. And if they actually said that…that Mitch McConnell is an asset of Russia, they ought to be ashamed of themselves and they ought to apologize.”

Trump has repeatedly smeared the Post as an instrument of Amazon by claiming that the paper’s owner and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos uses it to advance his corporate and political agendas. The Post has repeatedly insisted that Amazon has never held any bearing on the Post’s reporting, yet Trump regularly uses the talking point to attack Bezos.

Watch above, via CNN.

