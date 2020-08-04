President Donald Trump doubled down on his support of mail-in voting in Florida, not any of the other 49 United States, because Gov. Ron DeSantis is a “great Republican governor” and it’s a “very well-run state.”

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted, “Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

His tweet came after weeks of attacking mail-in voting, saying 2020 would be a “disaster” and a “rigged election” several times over because of it. Last Thursday, Trump used his attacks to suggest he may delay the election — an action he has no control over. He attempted to walk back on his claim, but still called mail-in voting “dangerous” in a tweet.

On Tuesday, however, his tune changed on Florida specifically.

“Florida has got a great Republican governor and it had a great Republican governor, it’s got Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, two great governors,” Trump said during a news conference. “Over a long period of time, they’ve been able to get the absentee ballots done extremely professionally. Florida is different from other states.”

Trump then went on to attack other states, like Nevada and New York, who have created a “disaster” in primary polling with re-counts and delayed results.

“Florida has been working on this for years and they have a very good system of mail-in and that would be absentee or even beyond absentee,” Trump continued. “In the case of Florida, there aren’t too many people who would qualify. They’re so well-run. Florida is a very well-run state, local taxes, low everything, they’ve done a great job. The two governors between the both of them, they’ve got a great system of absentee ballots and even in the case of male in ballots.”

