Trump Called Out for Pulling a 180 on Mail-In Voting: ‘Someone Told Him He’s Scaring Elderly Supporters’

By Charlie NashAug 4th, 2020, 2:03 pm

President Donald Trump was ripped on Tuesday after he pulled a 180 over his concerns about mail-in voting in Florida.

President Trump U-turned on his original warnings by tweeting, “Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True.”

“Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA,” he added.

Political commentators ripped Trump’s change of heart, noting that a number of Republicans had warned the president that he could be scaring Republican mail-in voters into not voting.

Last week, President Trump criticized “disastrous” mail-in voting in New York, while in April he said, “I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting.”

Twitter even placed a warning label on one of President Trump’s tweets in May after he posted, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

“This will be a Rigged Election,” he declared.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan warned this week that President Trump’s mail-in voting commentary could “really backfire,” arguing, “Who do you think are the people who are going to be persuaded by the president saying mail-in voting is a fraud, it’s completely illegitimate? It’s not gonna be Democratic voters. They don’t listen to him, they tune him out, the believe everything he says is false. It’s Republican voters.”

