Trump’s Fed Pick Stephen Moore: I Will ‘Withdraw’ If I Become a ‘Liability’ to Republicans

Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board appeared on Fox News Friday to compare the “character assassination” he is facing to criticism that met Brett Kavanaugh‘s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Since his selection was announced by the administration, Moore has been assailed by critics for everything from sexist comments on cable news to dreadful economic punditry.

“Look, I’m no angel,” Moore conceded. “If you go back 15, 18, 20 years as reporters are doing and look at things I have written in terms of the thousands of articles and, you know, hundreds and hundreds of media appearances I have done, and speeches you will maybe be able to find things that I said that were impolitic. Some of the statements I made about women in a column 18 years ago, I have been very apologetic about, I wish I hadn’t of written it.”

“They’ve called you misogynistic for those comments and more,” Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto said. “You lost senators who might otherwise vote for you.”

“I don’t know about that,” Moore countered. “We haven’t seen that yet, and in fact I don’t think any Republican senator yet has said they would vote against me.”

Moore argued despite the “character assassination,” his economic record is sound.

Cavuto pressed Moore over whether senators “would worry” that voting for him would be an endorsement of his behavior.

“So what I have told the White House and I have told several of the senators is, look, I don’t want to be a liability to the Republicans in the Senate,” Moore said. “This should not be a tough vote. In other words, if I do become a liability to the Republicans, I would withdraw from the race.”

Moore said the White House remains supportive and no Republicans have asked him to withdraw, yet.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com