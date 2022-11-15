Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Shreds 2024 Bid DURING His Speech: ‘He’s the Only Republican Who Can Lose’

The former acting White House Chief of Staff under former President Donald Trump said his one-time boss is the lone Republican incapable of winning a 2024 general election.

Trump declared his candidacy Tuesday from his Mar-a-Lago home and club in South Florida. Seven days after the GOP managed to walk away from the midterms with a slim majority in the House, Trump jumped head-first into 2024.

Mick Mulvaney, who spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, called the move to launch a third White House bid a mistake both for Trump and for Republicans in need of a win.

“Do you think this is good for the Republican Party?” Cooper asked Mulvaney while the speech was ongoing. He responded:

No, I don’t. Because I think he’s the only Republican who could lose. If he wins in 2024, now he’s the candidate, he is the likely Republican nominee. Can he be beaten head-to-head by Ron Desantis or Tim Scott? Sure. But it’s not going to be a head-to-head race. There will be five or six other people in the race and he’ll get the 35% that really support him and under the winner-take-all primary system, he’ll be the nominee.

Mulvaney argued Trump will create a spectacle where voters do not turn up to vote on the issues but to vote either for or against him.

“That means the 2024 race is not about Joe Biden or whatever Democrat is on the ticket, not about inflation, not about world events, not about abortion,” Mulvaney said. “It will be about Donald Trump, the same thing we saw in 2020. No one voted for Joe Biden. Everybody voted for or against Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him.”

Watch above, via CNN.

