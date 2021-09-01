Tucker Carlson Attacks Frequent Hannity Guest Lindsey Graham AGAIN: He ‘Won’t Come on This Show’

For the third time in the past week, Tucker Carlson bashed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on his show.

The previous two instances had interesting timing, as they occurred just ahead of two appearances by the senator on Hannity, which immediately follows Tucker Carlson Tonight.

As of this posting it appears Graham won’t be on Sean Hannity’s Wednesday night show, but Carlson again lit up the senator over his advocacy of the war in Afghanistan for two decades, as well as his supposed refusal to come on Carlson’s show.

Carlson said that politicians had lied to us over the years about the war in Afghanistan, and cited Graham as “one of the main mouthpieces for these lies.”

The Fox News host played clips of Graham over the years talking about the war. One was from 2009 in which he spoke in support of President Barack Obama sending more troops to Afghanistan. “We have a game plan in Afghanistan that I think justifies the expenditures of blood and treasure that’s about to come,” Graham said at the time.

“So now’s the moment to ask, really, Lindsey Graham? What exactly was that ‘game plan’?” asked Carlson. “And at what point did you realize that it wasn’t working? Well, if Graham ever knew that his plans were failing, somehow he forgot to mention it to the rest of the country.”

Carlson then dinged Graham for allegedly refusing to appear on his show, even as he agrees to interviews on others.

“The question was the whole experiment worth it?,” asked the host. “We’d love to know what Lindsey Graham thinks about that. You see him on television quite a bit – all the time – on his never-ending fundraising tour. ‘I’m a conservative, send me money!’ It’s political televangelism. But weirdly, Lindsey Graham won’t come on this show, and that’s a shame, because it would be a worthwhile conversation for everyone. The invitation remains open.”

Last year, during an appearance on Hannity, Graham implored his viewers to send him campaign donations to help win reelection.

Lindsey Graham: I’m getting overwhelmed… help me, they’re killing me moneywise. Help me pic.twitter.com/xaY9S6uaYM — Acyn (@Acyn) September 25, 2020

“I’m getting overwhelmed,” he said. “LindseyGraham.com. Help me. They’re killing me, money-wise. Help me. You did last week. Help me again.”

On Twitter, Carlson’s account posted Wednesday’s segment about Graham. It is the second day in a row in which his only tweet is an unflattering clip from his show about the senator.

Lindsey Graham has been lying for a long time. pic.twitter.com/XPZeruJ6BO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 2, 2021

Watch above via Fox News.

