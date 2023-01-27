Tucker Carlson Calls For US to Invade Canada: ‘Why Don’t We Liberate It?’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called on the United States to invade Canada in baffling comments during an interview Thursday.

In an interview with Hillsdale College professor David Azerrad, a Canadian, Carlson brought up the “authoritarian government” of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and its response to the 2022 trucker protest in which opponents of vaccine mandates blockaded the streets of Ottawa.

“I’m completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation to liberate that country,” Carlson said. “Why should we stand back and let our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border — and actually, I’ll just say, a great country, I love Canada, I’ve always loved Canada because of its natural beauty — why should we let it become Cuba?”

He proposed that the invasion of Canada would be a better use of America’s military might than supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

“Why don’t we liberate it?” Carlson asked. “We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?”

If you thought Carlson was joking, think again. At the end of his proposal, he added: “And, I mean it.”

Azerrad replied that he has not yet arrived at the point of supporting a U.S. invasion of Canada over its response to last year’s protests.

The remarks are a confounding departure from Carlson’s typical commentary on his show, where he regularly rails against the military industrial complex and American interventionism. He developed such a reputation for his opposition to foreign conflicts that the left-wing New Republic once dubbed him a leader of the “antiwar right.”

That said, he has also long expressed support for politicians like Tulsi Gabbard, who has complained the U.S. isn’t bombing Syria enough and defended Russia’s bloody intervention in the Syrian civil war.

Watch above, via Fox Nation.

