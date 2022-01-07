Tucker Carlson Claims NPR Is ‘Attacking Privileged White People,’ Says ‘We’re Not Racist, Unlike NPR’

Tucker Carlson opened his show Friday night by mocking National Public Radio, and seemed to take particular joy in reporting that Fox News has higher ratings among Black and Latino people than NPR does.

The Fox News host cited recent segments that aired on NPR in which the station seemed to be trying to appeal to a very culturally left audience – even more so than in past years, according to Carlson. However, he noted, not even these can spare NPR from its leftist detractors.

“National Public Radio has been so thoroughly radicalized, it’s on the verge of destroying itself from within,” said Carlson. “Crystal Fleming, a sociologist presumably studying marginalized communities, just released this assessment of NPR’s toxic ‘White supremacy.'”

He then read a tweet from Fleming claiming that “the problem at NPR is White supremacy.”

The Fox News host observed that a former NPR cohost agreed with that assessment. She had claimed on Twitter that that “LATINO/A/X employees” are underrepresented at the station.

“The revolution always eats itself,” said Carlson.

“But here’s the deepest irony of all,” he continued. “So, NPR spends all of its time attacking privileged White people. ‘Privileged White people! White supremacy!’ But privileged White people are NPR’s core audience.”

Carlson proceeded to tell viewers that NPR’s audience is 84% White.

“Now, we have no problem with that,” he said. “We don’t hate White people and we’re not racist, unlike NPR. But for comparison, that’s higher than the numbers at Fox News. Now, NPR’s always claiming that Fox News is some kind of White supremacist organization.

“By the way, Fox News has a significantly larger Black, and a much larger Hispanic audience than NPR has. Both overall and as a percentage of viewers. So who does listen to NPR? Well, you know exactly who listens to NPR. She just honked at you at an intersection for no reason. She was wearing a mask alone in her Subaru.”

Watch above via Fox News

