Tucker Carlson Deems Trans People the ‘Natural Enemy’ of Christianity

Tucker Carlson used his monologue Tuesday night to declare that transgender people are the “natural enemy” of Christianity because they “claim dominion over nature.”

“The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity and therefore its natural enemy,” Carlson told his Fox News audience, adding:

In Christianity, the price of admission is admitting that you’re not God. Christians openly can see they have no real power over anything and for that matter, very little personal virtue. They will tell you to your face if they are sinful and helpless and basically absurd. They are not embarrassed about any of this, they brag about it. “That saved a wretch like me,” goes the most famous Christian hymn written in English. The trans movement takes the opposite view. Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself. “We can change the identity we are born with,” they will tell you with wild-eyed certainty. Christians can never agree with this statement because these are powers they believe God alone possesses. That unwillingness to agree, that failure to acknowledge a trans person’s dominion over nature insights and outrages some in the trans community. People who believe they’re God can’t stand to be reminded that they are not. So, Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies. They can never be reconciled. They are on a collision course with each other. One side is likely to draw blood before the other side.

Carlson said proof of his “draw blood” theory happened Monday with the shooting deaths of three children and three adults at a school in Nashville by a suspect who happened to be transgender. Carlson blamed the media for insinuating Christians were “murdered in Tennessee because they infringed on the rights of trans people.”

Tennessee recently passed a law that takes effect July 1 and will ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, including hormone therapy and surgery.

On Tuesday, Nashville police released graphic body camera video and security footage of the shooting in progress and the shooter being killed. No motive has yet been given for the rampage, although police say they have retrieved what they’re calling a “manifesto.”

